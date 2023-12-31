Biden Makes First Public Appearance On St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — President Joe Biden visited a St. Croix church on Saturday – his first public siting since beginning his relaxing American Caribbean vacation three days earlier.

Photos show Biden surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents leaving Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, waving to onlookers and reporters without answering any questions after attending a 4 p.m. mass.

Biden landed in St. Croix on Wednesday where he is staying free of charge at the beachfront home of wealthy friends Bill and Connie Neville — a trip that comes as New York City and other major cities have become overrun by migrants coming across the southern border.

It was the first time the president was sighted since beginning his St. Croix vacation. Main photo by AFP; above photo by REUTERS.

House Republicans have predictably criticized the break as the country continues to battle an unprecedented border crisis, ripping the well-earned holiday rest as a “dereliction of duty.”

Others also weighed in on X.

“As our country is being invaded he fakes Catholicism,” scorched one critic. “Thanks for the update on this #American President.”