Biden’s annual New Year’s getaway in St. Croix sparks controversy over villa’s Airbnb listing

CHRISTIANSTED — The Biden family’s annual St. Croix vacation has stirred controversy as the villa they’re staying in, valued at $3 million, has been publicly listed on Airbnb — leveraging the president’s own name to attract renters.

The private seaside haven known as the Two Palms Villa, where the Bidens are currently staying to ring in 2024, has been advertised on the vacation rental platform for a cool $700 a night.

The owners boast that it has hosted President Biden during his frequent trips to St. Croix — and is now available to cater to vacationers’ dreams.

Despite federal ethics regulations prohibiting federal employees from endorsing commercial enterprises, the use of the president’s name in the villa’s listing suggests an unlikely awareness on Biden’s part.

The owners, Bill and Connie Neville, identified as personal friends of the Bidens, host the family without charge. This valuable stay amounts to more than $6,000.

While the listing on Airbnb bears the name “Rich,” presumably a property manager, it’s clarified that the Bidens have no control over the rental website’s content.

“As they have done previously, the President and the First Lady are staying at the home of their friends Bill and Connie Neville,” a White House official told The Post.

The two stepped off Air Force One on Wednesday afternoon with their 19-year-old granddaughter Natalie, the daughter of their late son Beau, where they plan on staying through the New Year.

The Two Palms Villa, boasting three bedrooms, three baths, a dedicated workspace, an infinity pool, a chef’s kitchen and other amenities, is fully booked until April 1, 2024.

This recent use of the president’s name for commercial gain contradicts the White House’s stance against such practices, recalling a previous incident involving Biden’s brother promoting his relation to the president for a law firm advertisement.

“It is this White House’s policy that the President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest, or in any way that could reasonably be understood to imply, his endorsement or support,” an official said at the time.

The tropical retreat, situated on Solitude Bay, offers serene views of the Caribbean Sea, private beach access — and an ideal location for welcoming the New Year at the easternmost point of the United States.

Photos depict vibrant interiors with colorful walls, rugs and throw pillows, fostering a cozy atmosphere for family gatherings.

The living area with its high ceilings. (Airbnb)

The Post previously reported that the property has also appeared on the rental site VRBO.

The Nevilles, known Democratic donors and tech industry veterans from Alabama, possess an estimated billion-dollar fortune. Their philanthropy extends to charity work, including fundraising for St. Croix’s animal welfare groups.

The Bidens’ affinity for St. Croix spans back to 2008, visiting almost annually. Notably, Biden frequented the island during his tenure as vice president and was the first sitting president to visit St. Croix since Bill Clinton’s 1990s visit

View of Buck Island from the backyard pool. (Airbnb)

By MARY K. JACOB/New York Post