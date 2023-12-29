DPNR Approves Application From Limetree Bay Terminals For Its Dock Safety Unit

FREDERIKSTED — DPNR issued a public notice related to the Limetree Bay Terminals on Thursday.

It said that its Division of Environmental Protection has received an application for a Minor Operating Permit from:

LIMETREE BAY TERMINALS, LLC d/b/a OCEAN POINT TERMINALS

#1 ESTATE HOPE ST. CROIX, VI

DPNR tentatively intends to approve the application.

The application is for the operation of the following:

 one (1) Dock Safety Unit

This unit is designed to control hydrocarbon emissions from vapors displaced during the loading of marine vessels safely and effectively. The Dock Safety Unit will be connected to the already existing Marine Vapor Combustion System.

Copies of the application and draft permit are available for review at the DPNR offices at #45 Mars Hill in Frederiksted beginning December 28, 2023, for thirty (30) calendar days through January 27, 2024. A copy of the proposed permit will be available for review at the main office between the hours of 08:00 a.m. and 05:00 p.m. weekdays, except on holidays.

WRITTEN COMMENTS, should be sent to: Jean-Pierre L. Oriol, Commissioner

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources

Division of Environmental Protection # 45 Mars Hill Frederiksted, VI 00840