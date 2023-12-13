Track Standout Michelle Smith Attends Swanky Sports Awards Gala In Miami

MIAMI — Virgin Islands Sports Ambassador Michelle Smith was invited by the PanAm Sports organization to attend the second PanAm Sports Awards 2023 Gala on behalf of the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee this past weekend.

The Florida dinner event rewards athletes, coaches and Olympic committees across the Western Hemisphere for their participation in the Pan American Games.

The games were held in Santiago, Chile. Michelle Smith competed in the 400m hurdles for the Virgin Islands where she turned in an impressive 4th place finish.

Smith, of St. Croix, is a highly recruited track and field athlete who recently committed to run for the University of Georgia’s track and field team.

The 17-year-old Smith is currently a senior at Monteverde Academy in Florida.

Accompanying Smith to the gala were her mother, Mireille Smith, center, and older sister Mikaela Smith.

Gala photos by the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation.