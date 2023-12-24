Virgin Islands police warn of Kia and Hyundai thefts in St. Thomas and St. John

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The troubling trend of Kia and Hyundai thefts appears to have reached the islands of St. Thomas and St. John.

The Virgin Islands Police Department said today it has been investigating an increase of incidents involving the damage and thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles over the past several weeks.

The majority of cases involve damage to the windows of vehicles and unsuccessful attempts at starting the vehicles’ ignitions, police said in a statement.

“There has been a notable increase in car theft and burglaries in St. Thomas and St. John, specifically for car owners of Kias and Hyundais,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The Virgin Islands Police Department is warning owners who drive a 2015 to 2021 Hyundai or a 2011 to 2021 Kia, you may be targeted by car thieves. Due to a design flaw in these vehicles, a regular USB cable can be used to turn the ignition tumbler, start the vehicle, and release the steering lock. In turn, this allows the Hyundai or Kia to be driven away and started again at any time using the same cable. The thieves specifically target certain vehicles with a physical key slot as push-button start models can’t be bypassed as easily.

Part of the increase is due to social media videos demonstrating how easy it is to start a Kia or Hyundai vehicle without keys, according to Freeman.

VIPD Officers are asking the community to pay special attention and consider the following tips to

avoid becoming the next victim of car theft.

· Do not leave valuables in your vehicle

· Never leave your vehicle unlocked

· Avoid leaving a spare key in your vehicle

· Consider installing a loud audible alarm system and anti-theft device

· Consider installing a tracking and immobilizer system in your vehicle

· Always stay alert and park in well-lit areas

“This is an extremely concerning trend and the public needs to know so they can be vigilant in

protecting themselves and loved ones,” St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Steven Phillip said. “The Chief’s Office will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to reduce dangerous car thefts and possible carjackings throughout the community.”

If your car is stolen, contact the police immediately and be prepared to provide the year, make,

model and color of the car, license plate number, and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) if possible, according to Chief Phillip.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries or car thefts, please call the 911 Emergency

Call Center or the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548.