Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News St. Thomas News

17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 29, 2024 #United States Geological Survey (USGS)
17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the territory at 4:00 p.m. today, but it was too weak to create any damage nor initiate any kind of tsunami.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck on the Caribbean Sea floor at 19.245°N 64.954°W at a depth of approximately 6.2 miles. The epicenter was 61,51 miles north of St. Thomas.

Today’s earthquake follows several that struck the region last month, with most anchored around the south shore of Puerto Rico. 

17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

These earthquakes are occurring near  the northern edge of the Caribbean Plate, a mostly oceanic tectonic plate underlying Central America and the Caribbean Sea off of the north coast of South America.  The Caribbean Plate borders the North American Plate, the South American Plate, the Nazca Plate, and the Cocos Plate. The borders of these plates are home to ongoing seismic activity, including frequent earthquakes, occasional tsunamis, and sometimes even volcanic eruptions.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Government House News Police News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Tourism News

Curacao and Sint Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Plea agreement may shorten further time at Guantanamo for 2 in connection with Bali bombings

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Government House News Police News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News St. Thomas News

17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Tourism News

Curacao and Sint Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Plea agreement may shorten further time at Guantanamo for 2 in connection with Bali bombings

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy