Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan has appointed Moleto A. Smith Jr. as the new Executive Director of the Virgin Islands Law Enforcement Planning Commission. With over three decades of experience in various sectors, including government operations, healthcare, and emergency management, Mr. Smith is exceptionally equipped for this pivotal role.

Smith has held significant positions, including the Interim and Acting Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Human Services. He has also led the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation and the British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority, showcasing his health and community service leadership skills.

Apart from his professional achievements, Smith has been actively involved in community service across the Virgin Islands. He has contributed to various civic organizations, including AARP Virgin Islands, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI -VI), and the Virgin Islands Head Start Program. His roles have consistently demonstrated his commitment to societal well-being and equity.

Smith’s extensive network and experience are further enriched by his memberships in national organizations like the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Community Health Centers. His involvement with the Clinton Foundation Global Initiative Post Hurricane Recovery Network underlines his strategic planning and recovery management expertise.

Bryan said he is confident in Smith’s ability to steer the Commission toward new heights in law enforcement planning and community safety.