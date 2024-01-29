Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News Government House News Police News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 29, 2024 #Law Enforcement Planning Commission (LEPC)
Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan has appointed Moleto A. Smith Jr. as the new Executive Director of the Virgin Islands Law Enforcement Planning Commission. With over three decades of experience in various sectors, including government operations, healthcare, and emergency management, Mr. Smith is exceptionally equipped for this pivotal role.

Smith has held significant positions, including the Interim and Acting Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Human Services. He has also led the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation and the British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority, showcasing his health and community service leadership skills.

Apart from his professional achievements, Smith has been actively involved in community service across the Virgin Islands. He has contributed to various civic organizations, including AARP Virgin Islands, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI -VI), and the Virgin Islands Head Start Program. His roles have consistently demonstrated his commitment to societal well-being and equity.

Smith’s extensive network and experience are further enriched by his memberships in national organizations like the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Community Health Centers. His involvement with the Clinton Foundation Global Initiative Post Hurricane Recovery Network underlines his strategic planning and recovery management expertise.

Bryan said he is confident in Smith’s ability to steer the Commission toward new heights in law enforcement planning and community safety.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News St. Thomas News

17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Tourism News

Curacao and Sint Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Plea agreement may shorten further time at Guantanamo for 2 in connection with Bali bombings

Jan 29, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Government House News Police News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

Bryan Taps Moleto Smith Jr. For LEPC

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News St. Thomas News

17 Minor Earthquakes Strike St. Thomas, St. John Today

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Tourism News

Curacao and Sint Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Plea agreement may shorten further time at Guantanamo for 2 in connection with Bali bombings

January 29, 2024 John McCarthy