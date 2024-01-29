Virgin Islands Free Press

Curacao and Sint Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous

Jan 29, 2024 #Curacao, #Netherlands Antilles
PHILIPSBURG (AP) — A new joint currency will be launched this year for the Dutch Caribbean constituent countries of Curacao and Sint Maarten more than a decade after they became autonomous within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to a recent bank report.

The Caribbean guilder will replace the Netherlands-Antillean guilder as mandated by a regional constitutional reform in October 2010 that changed the political status of Curacao and St. Maarten. They have autonomy over internal affairs, but the king of the Netherlands remains head of state and oversees defense and foreign diplomacy.

The currency will be introduced in the second half of 2024, according to an annual report that the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten released late last year.

The new currency will contain improved security features and will circulate alongside the current currency for three months after its introduction, the bank stated.

Residents in both islands will be able to exchange the current Netherlands-Antillean guilder for the new currency for a period of 30 years at an equal rate.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

