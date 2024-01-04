Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News Environmental News National News Puerto Rico News

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Puerto Rico

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 17, 2024 #United States Geological Survey (USGS)
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico around last night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday about 5.59 miles (9 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a depth of 62.13 miles (10 kilometers). It was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.0 temblor minutes later.

A 5.9 earthquake rattled Guanica on January 11, 2020 and was felt across the U.S. territory and was the latest in a series of tremors that began in late December of 2019 and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Puerto Rico
Damage from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake is seen in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, on January 8, 2020. (Direct Relief photo)

Angel Vzquez, who oversees the emergency management agency in Ponce, said a house collapsed in the town of Lajas. The house was empty and slated for demolition, according to Kiara Hernndez, spokeswoman for Puerto Ricos Department of Public Security.

Vctor Hurfano, director of Puerto Ricos Seismic Network, told The Associated Press that the tremor is an aftershock related to the 6.4-magnitude quake that struck in early January 2021, killing at least one person and causing millions of dollars in damage.

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Puerto Rico

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Community Affairs Military News St. Croix News

Come See Coast Guard Cutter at the F’sted Pier

Jan 17, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Entertainment News National News Sports News

Jim Harbaugh remains engaged in contract talks with Michigan amid NFL swirl

Jan 17, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News National News Police News Puerto Rico News Tourism News

Police say five people killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico

Jan 17, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Community Affairs Military News St. Croix News

Come See Coast Guard Cutter at the F’sted Pier

January 17, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Entertainment News National News Sports News

Jim Harbaugh remains engaged in contract talks with Michigan amid NFL swirl

January 17, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News National News Police News Puerto Rico News Tourism News

Police say five people killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico

January 17, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Supporters of former Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe launch widespread protests

January 17, 2024 John McCarthy