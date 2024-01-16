UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit 2024 takes place on February 10 on St. Croix at the UVI Great Hall, on February 24 on St. Thomas at the UVI Innovation Center and on March 9 on St. John at the Julius Sprauve School.

“The EmpowerU Youth Summit, tailored for students aged 12-18, aims to equip them with valuable skills and insights crucial for their personal and academic growth,” Latashia Edwards, UVI CELL community engagement manager, said. “Summit organizers are committed to the holistic development of our youth, empowering them to become confident, responsible, and engaged members of society. We believe in providing platforms like the EmpowerU Youth Summit to inspire and equip the leaders of tomorrow.”

The EmpowerU Youth Summit 2024 will tackle a variety of topics designed to address the needs of today’s youth:

Drug Prevention: Arm yourself with knowledge for a drug-free future.

Digital Citizenship : Navigate the online world responsibly and ethically.

Navigating Academic Pressure: Strategies for managing academic stress and excelling.

Public Speaking: Develop effective communication skills.

Leadership and Teamwork : Unlock your leadership potential and foster teamwork.

Mental Health: Discover tools for a resilient mind.

Body Image: Embrace and celebrate your unique self.

Peer Relationships: Build positive connections with your peers.

Self-Discovery: Embark on a journey of self-awareness and personal growth.

Following the insightful summit sessions, participants will have the opportunity to engage with agencies and community organizations in the Exhibit Hall. This session, held in the afternoon, aims to connect attendees with valuable resources and support networks.

Parents, educators, and students interested in this enriching experience are encouraged to visit the official website https://bit.ly/m/youthsummit for more information and registration details.