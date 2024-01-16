Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Health News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 16, 2024
UVI's EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit 2024 takes place on February 10 on St. Croix at the UVI Great Hall, on February 24 on St. Thomas at the UVI Innovation Center and on March 9 on St. John at the Julius Sprauve School.  

“The EmpowerU Youth Summit, tailored for students aged 12-18, aims to equip them with valuable skills and insights crucial for their personal and academic growth,” Latashia Edwards, UVI CELL community engagement manager, said. “Summit organizers are committed to the holistic development of our youth, empowering them to become confident, responsible, and engaged members of society. We believe in providing platforms like the EmpowerU Youth Summit to inspire and equip the leaders of tomorrow.” 

The EmpowerU Youth Summit 2024 will tackle a variety of topics designed to address the needs of today’s youth: 

  • Drug Prevention: Arm yourself with knowledge for a drug-free future. 
  • Digital Citizenship: Navigate the online world responsibly and ethically. 
  • Navigating Academic Pressure: Strategies for managing academic stress and excelling. 
  • Public Speaking: Develop effective communication skills. 
  • Leadership and Teamwork: Unlock your leadership potential and foster teamwork. 
  • Mental Health: Discover tools for a resilient mind. 
  • Body Image: Embrace and celebrate your unique self. 
  • Peer Relationships: Build positive connections with your peers. 
  • Self-Discovery: Embark on a journey of self-awareness and personal growth. 

Following the insightful summit sessions, participants will have the opportunity to engage with agencies and community organizations in the Exhibit Hall. This session, held in the afternoon, aims to connect attendees with valuable resources and support networks. 

Parents, educators, and students interested in this enriching experience are encouraged to visit the official website https://bit.ly/m/youthsummit for more information and registration details. 

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Environmental News St. Thomas News

USVI to build artificial reef to bolster coastal defense against future storms

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News St. Thomas News

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Health News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Environmental News St. Thomas News

USVI to build artificial reef to bolster coastal defense against future storms

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News St. Thomas News

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy