Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Puerto Rico News U.S. Department of Justice

CBP Seizes $700K Worth of ‘Genuine’ Fake Chinese Jewelry Sent to Puerto Rico

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 28, 2024 #People's Republic of China (PPC), #U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
CBP Seizes $700K Worth of 'Genuine' Fake Chinese Jewelry Sent to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and Import Specialists seized 116 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry contained in a single consignment originating from China for infringing intellectual property rights. If the items were genuine, the combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the shipment would be $701,600.  

“What an importer thought would be Christmas presents could represent a health risk because of the subpar quality of fake jewels,” stated Efrain Rivas, Assistant Director of Field Operations for Trade at the San Juan Field Office. 

In the 2023 federal fiscal year, the San Juan Field Office executed 1,313 Seizures with a combined MSRP of nearly $21 million.   

CBP Seizes 0K Worth of 'Genuine' Fake Chinese Jewelry Sent to Puerto Rico

Among the seized items was a counterfeit version of a Van Cleef earring set. (CBP photo)

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy merchandise seeking entry into the United States if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office, and has subsequently been recorded with CBP.

When shopping online consumers need to beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers, which are not always obvious to consumers.  CBP established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with purchasing counterfeit and pirated goods online or in stores. More information about that initiative is available at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.   

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please submit an allegation to CBP through the Trade Violations Reporting Tool or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. Intellectual property rights violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.   

For more information about protecting yourself from counterfeit and pirated goods, visit https://www.stopfakes.gov/.  

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Puerto Rico News

Police say a man in Puerto Rico fatally shot 3 people before killing himself

Jan 28, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Tourism News

Police say a former Haitian vice-consul has been slain near an airport in Haiti

Jan 27, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Military News Police News Tourism News

Haitians suffering gang violence are desperate after Kenyan court blocks police force deployment

Jan 27, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Puerto Rico News

Police say a man in Puerto Rico fatally shot 3 people before killing himself

January 28, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Business News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Puerto Rico News U.S. Department of Justice

CBP Seizes $700K Worth of ‘Genuine’ Fake Chinese Jewelry Sent to Puerto Rico

January 28, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News Police News Tourism News

Police say a former Haitian vice-consul has been slain near an airport in Haiti

January 27, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Military News Police News Tourism News

Haitians suffering gang violence are desperate after Kenyan court blocks police force deployment

January 27, 2024 John McCarthy