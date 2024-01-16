Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Coast Guard air and surface crews suspended the search for a missing boater on Monday afternoon. The main search included the sea and land areas around Coki Point Beach and Thatch Cay in St. Thomas.

Still missing is Davaughn Todman, 51, who reportedly last seen being ejected into the water from a 30-foot white power boat after the vessel crashed and spun out of control several times.

The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) and St. Thomas Rescue continue leading ongoing efforts in this case.

The Coast Guard terminated the search for Todman at 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to St. Thomas Rescue spokesman Chris Watson, adding that he “briefed the family with this information at the request of the USCG.” No new developments were reported.

“Suspending a search is among the most difficult decisions a commander has to make.” said Capt. José Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “We keep the family and loved ones of Mr. Davaughn Todman in our prayers and hope they find strength and closure during this most difficult time. The Coast Guard will continue to monitor and support local efforts in this case pending further developments.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator, who relayed the report from a person who witnessed the incident from shore and who did not see the boater resurface.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen

HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft

33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement from Boat Forces St. Thomas

​Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos.

Since the search began Sunday morning, Coast Guard assets conducted five air and six surface searches and covered 334 square nautical miles throughout the search area, unfortunately no signs of a survivor have been found.

Anyone who may have information on this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.