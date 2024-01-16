Virgin Islands Free Press

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 16, 2024 #St. Thomas Rescue, #United States Coast Guard (USCG), #Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Coast Guard air and surface crews suspended the search for a missing boater on Monday afternoon. The main search included the sea and land areas around Coki Point Beach and Thatch Cay in St. Thomas.

Still missing is Davaughn Todman, 51, who reportedly last seen being ejected into the water from a 30-foot white power boat after the vessel crashed and spun out of control several times.

The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) and St. Thomas Rescue continue leading ongoing efforts in this case.

The Coast Guard terminated the search for Todman at 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to St. Thomas Rescue spokesman Chris Watson, adding that he “briefed the family with this information at the request of the USCG.” No new developments were reported.

“Suspending a search is among the most difficult decisions a commander has to make.” said Capt. José Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “We keep the family and loved ones of Mr. Davaughn Todman in our prayers and hope they find strength and closure during this most difficult time. The Coast Guard will continue to monitor and support local efforts in this case pending further developments.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator, who relayed the report from a person who witnessed the incident from shore and who did not see the boater resurface.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen

HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft

33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement from Boat Forces St. Thomas

​Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos.

Since the search began Sunday morning, Coast Guard assets conducted five air and six surface searches and covered 334 square nautical miles throughout the search area, unfortunately no signs of a survivor have been found.

Anyone who may have information on this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

