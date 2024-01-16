Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 16, 2024 #Amnesty International, #Jamaica
Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

KINGSTON (AP) — A government agency in Jamaica says it is investigating four fatal shootings by police officers in the span of 24 hours, including that of a 14-year-old boy.

The Independent Commission of Investigations says police killed three people on Tuesday and another on Wednesday, with authorities alleging all four victims opened fire on the officers under investigation for the shootings.

Two of the killings happened in the capital of Kingston, including that of a high school student and another of an unknown victim the commission is trying to identify, according to a statement the commission released Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man also was killed in the northern parish of St. Ann and a 34-year-old man wanted on charges including murder was killed in the northwest parish of St. James.

Police have killed a total of six people and wounded two others so far this year, according to the commission. It was created in 2010 to investigate complaints against Jamaica’s police, military and corrections officers.

Security forces on the island have long been accused of unlawful killings and using excessive force, with fatal shootings increasing since 2019. Few officers are charged.

Jamaica’s Constabulary Force has repeatedly dismissed the accusations, saying that officers routinely face heavily armed gangs in dangerous areas.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Health News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Environmental News St. Thomas News

USVI to build artificial reef to bolster coastal defense against future storms

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News St. Thomas News

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

Jan 16, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Community Affairs Education News Health News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

UVI’s EmpowerU Youth Summit Kicks Off Next Month

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Environmental News St. Thomas News

USVI to build artificial reef to bolster coastal defense against future storms

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News St. Thomas News

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Boater

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

January 16, 2024 John McCarthy