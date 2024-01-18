Coast Guard medevacs U.S. citizen passenger from MS Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ship 

SAN JUAN — A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a passenger from the MS Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ship Monday afternoon, approximately 100 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

A woman, 81, U.S. citizen, who experienced an open fracture injury in her left ankle required a higher level of medical care ashore.

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan received a communication from the crew of the MS Nieuw Amsterdam Sunday night requesting medevac assistance, as the cruise ship was transiting approximately 100 miles north of Turks and Caicos.

Watchstanders at Sector San Juan coordinated medevac arrangements and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to rendezvous with the cruise ship Monday afternoon.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard Jayhawk aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship, who prepared the patient for a litter hoist and ensured she was safely hoisted aboard the aircraft. A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft also arrived on-scene in support of the medevac.

“The MS Nieuw Amsterdam did an excellent job briefing the medical situation early and preparing a safe hoist area that allowed us to provide excellent care for the patient,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Curren Hinote, Coast Guard rescue swimmer for the case.

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to Air Station Borinquen, where awaiting local Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported her to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.