French Tourist Attacked By Shark In The BVI

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 18, 2024 #British Virgin Islands Search and Rescue (VISAR)
ROAD TOWN, Tortola — A male French tourist was bitten by a shark in the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday, officials said.

The tourist was swimming with another person off Norman Island in the BVI when he was bitten on his hand, JTV Channel 55 reported.

The two swimmers were some distance away from Normal Island when the attack occurred and were aided by a passing mega yacht, according to JTV.

The mega yacht received and transferred the injured man to the custody of Virgin Islands Search and Rescue (VISAR).

The extent of the man’s injuries were not known nor were the circumstance of the shark attack.

Among its rich array of marine life, the British Virgin Islands is home to several shark species. Some of the most common types of sharks that reside in the BVI include:

  • Lemon shark
  • Nurse shark
  • Great hammerhead shark
  • Caribbean reef shark
  • Blacktip shark
  • Oceanic whitetip shark
  • Tiger shark
  • Silky shark

However, shark attacks in the British Virgin Islands are incredibly rare and shouldn’t be of concern to most visitors and residents.

Cover photo by: Terry Ott/Flickr

By John McCarthy

