Help Police Find St. Croix Man Wanted For Robberies In St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 19, 2024 #St. Thomas Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB-STT), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for two robberies in St. Thomas late last year.

Ajani Prentice, 18, is wanted for robberies that took place in St. Thomas on December 7th and on December 22nd, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Prentice is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.

If see Ajani Prentice, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Detective S. Donastorg, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-714-9808 extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800- 222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersvi.org or www.p3tip.com.

By John McCarthy

