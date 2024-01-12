Virgin Islands Free Press

Coast Guard says a Dominican died after it fired at a fleeing boat carrying $11M worth of cocaine

Jan 12, 2024 #Dominican Republic, #United States Coast Guard (USCG), #United States Navy
SANTO DOMINGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a person from the Dominican Republic died after it fired at a fleeing boat in the Caribbean Sea that was smuggling an estimated $11 million worth of cocaine.

The agency said Thursday that Coast Guard officials aboard a U.S. Navy ship fired “warning shots and disabling fire” during the January 1 incident and found an injured crew member when they boarded.

The statement said that the person received first aid and was medically evacuated to the Dominican Republic, where they died. The person was not identified.

Fatal shootings involving the Coast Guard are rare.

“The Coast Guard takes any loss of life seriously and is working to investigate the incident,” spokesman Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal said.

No further details were immediately available.

Two other suspected smugglers were arrested and 848 pounds (385 kilograms) of cocaine were seized from the boat, according to the Coast Guard.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

