Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Territorial Affairs

Main political party in Sint Maarten secures most seats in Dutch territory’s elections

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 12, 2024 #Dutch Government of Sint Maarten Netherlands Antilles
Main political party in Sint Maarten secures most seats in Dutch territory’s elections

PHILIPSBURG (AP) — Voters in Sint Maarten have upheld the Dutch Caribbean territory’s main political party, the National Alliance, in general elections.

The party of the current prime minister, Silveria Jacobs, won four of Parliament’s 15 seats, according to preliminary results released Friday.

The United People’s Party won three seats in Thursday’s election. A handful of smaller parties were elected to remaining seats.

Main political party in Sint Maarten secures most seats in Dutch territory’s elections

Some of the signs during the 2024 campaign in Sint Maarten were subject to vandalism.

More than 120 candidates from eight parties had vied for a seat in the unicameral Parliament.

Officials reported a 65% voter turnout, with more than 22,500 people registered to vote and some 14,600 votes cast.

The territory’s prime minister will be chosen and appointed by a majority in Parliament.

Sint Maarten, which shares an island with the French territory of Saint Martin, continues to struggle with poverty, human trafficking and a lack of affordable housing.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Military News Police News

Coast Guard says a Dominican died after it fired at a fleeing boat carrying $11M worth of cocaine

Jan 12, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Thief steals 8 ‘components’ from St. Thomas car rental agency, police say

Jan 12, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Wanted Gypsy Taxi Driver Surrenders To Police On Domestic Violence Charge

Jan 12, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Military News Police News

Coast Guard says a Dominican died after it fired at a fleeing boat carrying $11M worth of cocaine

January 12, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News International News Sint Maarten News Territorial Affairs

Main political party in Sint Maarten secures most seats in Dutch territory’s elections

January 12, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Thief steals 8 ‘components’ from St. Thomas car rental agency, police say

January 12, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Wanted Gypsy Taxi Driver Surrenders To Police On Domestic Violence Charge

January 12, 2024 John McCarthy