Cops Arrest Teen For Robbery of Minor, Robbery By Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police arrested a teenager Monday on St. Thomas in connection to the gunpoint robbery of a minor and another robbery by physical assault.

Ajani Prentice, 18, of St. Croix was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The first case began on December 7, 2023, when officers were dispatched to Estate Thomas to investigate the robbery of a 17-year-old minor, according to the VIPD.

Officers spoke to the minor with his stepmother present who stated that he was robbed at gunpoint by a black male he identified as Ajani Prentice, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Ajani Prentice, 18, of St. Croix.

The minor stated that Prentice was wearing grey sweatpants, with a t-shirt, and black stocking on his head at the time of the incident, according to police.

During the interview, the minor stated that he could easily identify Prentice because he was not wearing any face coverings at the time of the robbery, police said.

The second case began on December 23, 2023, when another minor was present at the Richard N. Callwood Command to report a robbery occurred on Friday, December 22, 2023, at about 1:30 p.m., in the area of the Hospital Ground Spring Hill Condominiums, according to police. The minor stated that he traveled to the area to meet a friend.

While waiting, he observed a black male wearing a black hoodie, a camouflage mask and black sunglasses coming down the hill towards him, police said.

‘The minor stated that he removed his gold chain from his neck and held it in his hand,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “He further explained that the male approached him and punched him with a closed fist to his face leading to a physical altercation where he was able to pull the suspects mask from his face.”

The minor stated that once the mask was off, he was able to identify the male as one Ajani Prentice, according to Freeman.

Prentice surrendered himself to officers at the Richard N. Callwood Command after a wanted poster was circulated calling for his arrest.

Prentice was advised of his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination and declined to make a statement regarding these cases.

Prentice was processed, booked, and remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.