Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Community Affairs Entertainment News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 23, 2024 #United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism
Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In collaboration with the Division of Festivals, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism announced the official dates for the 2024 St. Thomas Carnival. Scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 5, 2024, this year’s annual celebration is projected to be the largest to date. 

Consistent with longstanding traditions, the 72nd annual Carnival celebration will feature events including the Queen, Prince, and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, Pan-O-Rama, and one of the region’s best J’ouvert parties. The annual Carnival culminates with the highly anticipated parade through Charlotte Amalie featuring thousands of masqueraders adorned in colorful outfits dancing down the two-mile route. 

“I am excited to welcome everyone to join us for the 2024 St. Thomas Carnival,” said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. “This year, we are preparing to make this the best Carnival yet, highlighting our rich culture, picturesque island, and beautiful people.”

Local and home-based revelers can expect to experience the best of St. Thomas, including the St Thomas Carnival Boat Races and top-tier musical performances at the free nightly Village Nights. From fast boats to Latin fusion, calypso, soca, reggae, and quelbe music, unmatched vibes will be circulating throughout the island. 

No Caribbean Carnival celebration is complete without a food fair, and on May 1, the rich and diverse cuisine of the USVI will take center stage at the annual Food Fair. 

For up-to-date information on the St. Thomas Carnival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News

Coast Guard, PRPD rescue three men whose boat capsized in rough seas today

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News St. Thomas News

Cops Arrest St. Croix Teen For Robbery of Minor, Robbery By Assault

Jan 23, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Caribbean News Military News Police News Puerto Rico News

Coast Guard, PRPD rescue three men whose boat capsized in rough seas today

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News Tourism News

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Community Affairs Entertainment News St. Thomas News Tourism News

Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News St. Thomas News

Cops Arrest St. Croix Teen For Robbery of Minor, Robbery By Assault

January 23, 2024 John McCarthy