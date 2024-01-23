Tourism Announces Dates for St. Thomas Carnival 2024

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In collaboration with the Division of Festivals, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism announced the official dates for the 2024 St. Thomas Carnival. Scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 5, 2024, this year’s annual celebration is projected to be the largest to date.

Consistent with longstanding traditions, the 72nd annual Carnival celebration will feature events including the Queen, Prince, and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, Pan-O-Rama, and one of the region’s best J’ouvert parties. The annual Carnival culminates with the highly anticipated parade through Charlotte Amalie featuring thousands of masqueraders adorned in colorful outfits dancing down the two-mile route.

“I am excited to welcome everyone to join us for the 2024 St. Thomas Carnival,” said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. “This year, we are preparing to make this the best Carnival yet, highlighting our rich culture, picturesque island, and beautiful people.”

Local and home-based revelers can expect to experience the best of St. Thomas, including the St Thomas Carnival Boat Races and top-tier musical performances at the free nightly Village Nights. From fast boats to Latin fusion, calypso, soca, reggae, and quelbe music, unmatched vibes will be circulating throughout the island.

No Caribbean Carnival celebration is complete without a food fair, and on May 1, the rich and diverse cuisine of the USVI will take center stage at the annual Food Fair.

For up-to-date information on the St. Thomas Carnival, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.