Joe Biden Leaves St. Croix With Spectacular Sunburn

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 4, 2024 #President Joe Biden, #The White House
FREDERIKSTED — President Joe Biden looked red as a beet with an apparent case of sunburn on Tuesday at the end of his week-long vacation on St. Croix.

Biden was photographed with a noticeably rouged face as he was preparing to board Air Force One to return to the White House.

He’d been soaking up the rays on the “Big Island” of the USVI with First Lady Jill Biden and their granddaughter, Natalie, over the New Year’s holiday.

They reportedly stayed at the beachfront villa of Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville, the same place where the president also spent the last week of 2022.

Asked over the weekend what his New Year’s resolution is for 2024, Biden said: “To come back next year.”

Maybe someone will advise him to pack some extra sunblock next time.

By John McCarthy

