Suspect Captured On Video Hitting Man In Head With A Tire Iron At Gas Station

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 19, 2024 #Estate Thomas, #First Stop Gas Station, #Virgin Islands Police Department
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police arrested a suspect on St. Thomas after he was seen on video hitting a man in the head with a tire iron at a gas station.

Iniko Williams Sr., 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday when officers were directed to investigate an assault at 1st Stop Gas Station in Estate Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Officers at the scene observed Williams on video surveillance becoming “very agitated with the victim.”

“He opened the trunk of his vehicle to retrieve a tire iron, which he used to strike the victim twice to his head,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Technicians at the scene for his injuries but
refused to travel to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for further treatment, according to Freeman.

Williams was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to Emergency
Services by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or directly
contact Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577. Additionally, tips can be provided to
Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

