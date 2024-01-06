Husband Dies After Falling Off Roof While Painting

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man fell off his roof while painting Wednesday, ultimately leading to his death, authorities said.

Michael Robert, 71, was painting on the roof of his two-story home while his wife was inside, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

At some point, Robert fell from the roof onto the ground, the victim’s wife told police, according to the VIPD.

Officers were notified of a confirmed dead on arrival at the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic in St. John at 5:35 p.m.

“His wife went to check on him and subsequently contacted emergency medical services for assistance, however, the male succumbed to his ailments after life saving measures were not successful,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The St. Thomas-St. John Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Robert’s exact cause of death and whether foul play was involved, according to Freeman.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211 ext. 5554 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.