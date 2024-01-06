Virgin Islands Free Press

Help Cops Find Jahmesha Bethelmie Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident

Jan 5, 2024
CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a woman wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident on St. Croix.

Jahmesha Bethelmie, 26, is wanted for destruction of property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bethelmie is a black female with brown eyes, black and blonde hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 163 pounds.

The suspect, who works as a bartender, has a kiss tattoo on the left side of her neck and a red heart tattoo on her upper chest, according to the VIPD.

Bethelmie is known to frequent the Harbor View Apartments, Golden Rock and Catherine’s Rest areas of St. Croix.

If you see Jahmesha Bethemie, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911 or Police Officer J. Perdereaux at the Ancilmo Marshall Command at 340-773-2530 or you can call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

