St. Thomas Man Charged In Chocolate Hole Villa Burglary

CRUZ BAY — A St. Thomas man was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole items from a villa in St. John last month.

Jordan Lynch, 25, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 6:20 p.m. on December 12, when Officers responded to a call from the Seawind Villa in Chocolate Hole after a resident reported items missing in their home, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jordan Lynch, 25, of St. Thomas.

“Officers responded to the location and were able to secure surveillance video of the suspect,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Then on December 28, officers were notified that the burglary suspect Jordan Lynch

was spotted on Main Street in St. Thomas, according to Freeman.

As a result, Lynch was then arrested by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and taken into custody, she said.

Bail for Lynch was set at $25,000.00. He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, or Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.