St. Thomas Man Charged In Chocolate Hole Villa Burglary

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 5, 2024 #Estate Chocolate Hole, #St. Thomas Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB-STT), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CRUZ BAY — A St. Thomas man was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole items from a villa in St. John last month.

Jordan Lynch, 25, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 6:20 p.m. on December 12, when Officers responded to a call from the Seawind Villa in Chocolate Hole after a resident reported items missing in their home, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jordan Lynch, 25, of St. Thomas.

“Officers responded to the location and were able to secure surveillance video of the suspect,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Then on December 28, officers were notified that the burglary suspect Jordan Lynch
was spotted on Main Street in St. Thomas, according to Freeman.

As a result, Lynch was then arrested by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and taken into custody, she said.

Bail for Lynch was set at $25,000.00. He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, or Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Wanted Florida Man Arrested On Burglary Charges In St. John

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

