Man hid in ex-girlfriend’s apartment, waiting for her return with a knife, VIPD says

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man hid in his ex-girlfriend’s Grove Place apartment, waited for her to return and then threatened her with a knife, authorities said.

Ahmad A. Gachette, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with forcible & unlawful entry-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence, and possession of a dangerous weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began about 4:52 p.m. Sunday when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of a domestic disturbance in progress at Lorraine Village Apartments, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ahmad A. Gachette, 20, of St. Croix.

The victim told officers at the scene that when she arrived home she found her ex-intimate partner, Gachette was inside her apartment, police said.

The victim stated that Gachette confronted her, pointing a knife at her, at which point she called the officers for assistance, according to the police.

The victim also indicated that she did not give Gachette permission to enter her apartment, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Gachette was present at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station and agreed to make a statement, according to Chichester.

Before ,making the statement, Gachette was advised of his Miranda Rights, and “admitted to entering the victim’s residence without her permission,” she said.

Gachette was placed under arrest, booked and transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

No bail was offered to Gachette because he is accused of a crime of domestic violence.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.