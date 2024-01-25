Virgin Islands Free Press

Man pleads guilty to intent to deal fentanyl

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 25, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 44-year-old St. Thomas man pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl possession charges, authorities said.

Tahir Donadelle pleaded to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl when he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, on September 8, 2022, Donadelle arrived at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas from Atlanta, Georgia. During a random screening of incoming flights, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected Donadelle’s suitcase and later observed as he
retrieved his suitcase from the luggage carousel. Donadelle admitted that the suitcase was his
property.

Officers searched Donadelle’s luggage and found three packages containing 964 light
blue pills. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory later confirmed that the pills
contained 109 grams of fentanyl.

At sentencing, Donadelle faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000.00. A federal District Court Judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Virgin Islands Attorney General Brenda Scales said previously in Superior Court that Donadelle had more than a dozen arrests and was sentenced to six years of probation in 2017.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. as two milligrams, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, and possible overdose.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Payne.

