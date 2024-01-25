Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News U.S. Department of Justice

Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 25, 2024 #Castaways Bar, #Estate Solitude, #Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), #U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

CHRISTIANSTED — Two St. Croix men accused in the gunpoint robbery killing of a federal hurricane recovery worker could face the death penalty if convicted, the prosecutor said.

Enock Justin Cole, 25, and Jiovoni Smith, 24, both of St. Croix, were indicted of the 2018 robbery and homicide that occurred at the Castaways Bar and Restaurant in St. Croix, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, Cole and Smith are charged with Hobbs Act Robbery,
Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence
Resulting in Death, Use of a Minor in a Crime of Violence, and First-Degree Murder.

Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

VIPD mug shot of Enock Justin Cole, 25, of St. Croix.

Their Initial Appearance is set for February 1, 2024, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III.

If convicted, Cole and Smith face a maximum penalty of death or up to life imprisonment, according to U.S. Attorney Smith.

A federal District Court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Enock Cole was sentenced in February 2022 to serve 30 years in prison for his role in the 2015 beating death of the Reverend Augustus Bannis, 73, on St. Croix.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD). It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rhonda Williams-Henry and Daniel Huston.

This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. For more information on the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, please see:
https://www.justice.gov/psn.

Smith said that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Police Release Photos of Suspects Who Executed EHRVI Employee At Castaway’s
Enock Justin Cole Gets 30 Years In Prison For Brutal Beating Death of Church Pastor

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man pleads guilty to intent to deal fentanyl

Jan 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Near Bliss Bar

Jan 24, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Two men arrested after gun-butting incident, shooting in Smithfield

Jan 24, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News U.S. Department of Justice

Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man pleads guilty to intent to deal fentanyl

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Near Bliss Bar

January 24, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Two men arrested after gun-butting incident, shooting in Smithfield

January 24, 2024 John McCarthy