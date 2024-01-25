Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News National News Police News

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 25, 2024 #Atlanta Police Department
Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in an email. The officer received stitches to the hand.

Fisher said the officer saw the suspect wielding a knife and stabbing the two people in a bus shelter area outside the Five Points transit station around 11 a.m. Officials said the suspect then charged the officer, who fired his weapon twice and stopped the attack.

The Five Points station in the heart of downtown Atlanta is a transfer hub linking several commuter rail lines and additional shuttle bus connections.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Art News Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges

Jan 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News U.S. Department of Justice

Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

Jan 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man pleads guilty to intent to deal fentanyl

Jan 25, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Art News Breaking News Caribbean News Crime News International News Police News

Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News National News Police News

Officer shoots suspect who stabbed 2 with knife outside Atlanta train station

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News U.S. Department of Justice

Two St. Croix Men Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted of Castaways Bar Slaying

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man pleads guilty to intent to deal fentanyl

January 25, 2024 John McCarthy