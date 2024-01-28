Virgin Islands Free Press

Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 28, 2024
PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press this week.

The group was released late Wednesday, and everyone is in good condition, said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor on Thursday.

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or to provide other details, including who was responsible. This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

The nuns and two other people were traveling aboard a bus in Port-au-Prince when they were kidnapped on January 19.

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns, demand government action

By John McCarthy

