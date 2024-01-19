Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 19, 2024 #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), #Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion
Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman was arrested for allegedly pouring bleach on two females during a heated argument.

Tasha Matthew, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday when officers were directed to investigate a disturbance involving Mattthew at Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion in Estate Smithfield, according to the VIPD.

Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

VIPD mug shot of Tasha Matthew, 40, of Estate Smithfield in St. Croix.

Police were told by 911 dispatchers that someone was “throwing items during a verbal dispute.”

Officers on the scene observed Matthew in a verbal argument with adult females, according to police.

“During the argument Ms. Matthew opened a bottle of Clorox bleach and poured it
on two females,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Matthew was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

Matthew is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

DON’T DO ME LIKE THAT! St. Croix Sex Therapist Charged With Attempted Murder

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Suspect Captured On Video Hitting Man In Head With A Tire Iron At Gas Station

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Suspect Captured On Video Hitting Man In Head With A Tire Iron At Gas Station

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy