Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman was arrested for allegedly pouring bleach on two females during a heated argument.

Tasha Matthew, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday when officers were directed to investigate a disturbance involving Mattthew at Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion in Estate Smithfield, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Tasha Matthew, 40, of Estate Smithfield in St. Croix.

Police were told by 911 dispatchers that someone was “throwing items during a verbal dispute.”

Officers on the scene observed Matthew in a verbal argument with adult females, according to police.

“During the argument Ms. Matthew opened a bottle of Clorox bleach and poured it

on two females,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Matthew was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

Matthew is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.