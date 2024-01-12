Thief steals 8 ‘components’ from St. Thomas car rental agency, police say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are searching for a suspect involved in the theft of eight electric vehicle “components” from an auto dealership in Lindbergh Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The case began Monday when 911 dispatchers directed officers to Drive Green VI about a reported grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives at the scene met with managers of Drive Green VI who told them that the “components for at least eight of their rental vehicles were unlawfully removed,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman did not immediately return a message seeking more details about the “components” that were stolen from Drive Green VI.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police urge anyone with knowledge of this incident to call 911, Detective Y. LoBlack or the office of

the Police Chief at 340-715-5548 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.