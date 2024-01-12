Virgin Islands Free Press

Thief steals 8 ‘components’ from St. Thomas car rental agency, police say

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 12, 2024
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are searching for a suspect involved in the theft of eight electric vehicle “components” from an auto dealership in Lindbergh Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The case began Monday when 911 dispatchers directed officers to Drive Green VI about a reported grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives at the scene met with managers of Drive Green VI who told them that the “components for at least eight of their rental vehicles were unlawfully removed,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman did not immediately return a message seeking more details about the “components” that were stolen from Drive Green VI.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police urge anyone with knowledge of this incident to call 911, Detective Y. LoBlack or the office of
the Police Chief at 340-715-5548 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

