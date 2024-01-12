Wanted Gypsy Taxi Driver Surrenders To Police On Domestic Violence Charge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A wanted gypsy taxi driver surrendered to police on a domestic violence charge without incident on Wednesday night.

Marlon Gustavo Reyes, 46, of Vester Gade, turned himself in at 6:30 p.m. to officers with the Domestic Violence Unit at the Richard Callwood Command, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Reyes, a native of the Dominican Republic, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Marlon Gustavo Reyes, 46, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Reyes was advised of his Constitutional Rights, booked and processed.

The case began on January 6, when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a call that a female was

assaulted in Vester Gade, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

The victim told officers at the scene that her boyfriend, Reyes, assaulted her after they got into an argument, according to Freeman.

Police said previously that Reyes operated a gypsy taxi business in Savan on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5534, 340-715-5535, or the Police Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548.