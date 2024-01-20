Virgin Islands Free Press

Third suspect arrested in theft of two scooters

John McCarthy

Jan 20, 2024 #Estate Rendezvous, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A third teenager has been arrested in the theft of two scooters on St. Thomas that was captured on surveillance video.

Jerry Smith, 18, of Estate Rendezvous, St. John, was arrested Friday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Two other men — Ja’Fari Sekou O’Marley Todman of Hospital Ground, St. Thomas and Kahden Daniels of Estate Bellevue, St. John, each 18 years old, were arrested on the same charges as Smith in connection to the October 22, 2023 theft of two scooters from a business on Kronprindsens Gade in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

The business owner reported to police that two of his scooters were stolen from his business, police said.

Video footage and testimonies led to the identification of the suspects, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Bail for Smith was set at $25,000,00, Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending further court action.

VIPD mug shot of Jerry Smith, 18, of Estate Rendezvous in St. John.

The Virgin Islands Police Department encourages anyone with information about this crime to notify 911 or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577. Anonymous leads may also be submitted via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.

John McCarthy

