Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two suspected scooter thieves have been arrested after being captured on video surveillance footage.

Ja’Fari Sekou O’Marley Todman of Hospital Ground, St. Thomas and Kahden Daniels of Estate Bellevue, St. John, each 18 years old, were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Daniels and Todman were identified as suspects in the theft of two scooters from a business on Kronprindsens Gade in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kahden Daniels, 18, of Estate Bellevue in St. John

The case began on October 22, 2023, when the and business owner reported to police that two of his scooters were unlawfully removed from his business, police said.

Todman and Daniels were arrested Thursday by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau .

“Video surveillance footage and testimonies led to the identification of the two suspects,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

VIPD mug shot of Ja’Fari Sekou O’Marley Todman, 18, of Hospital Ground in St. Thomas

Todman and Daniels were each booked and processed at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex in St. Thomas.

Bail for Todman and Daniels was set at $25,000,00 each. Unable to post bail, they were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Daniels and Todman are scheduled for advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court.

The Virgin Islands Police Department encourages anyone with information about this crime to notify 911 or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211. You may also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com