Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 19, 2024 #Estate Bellevue, #Hospital Ground, #Kronprindsens Gade, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two suspected scooter thieves have been arrested after being captured on video surveillance footage.

Ja’Fari Sekou O’Marley Todman of Hospital Ground, St. Thomas and Kahden Daniels of Estate Bellevue, St. John, each 18 years old, were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Daniels and Todman were identified as suspects in the theft of two scooters from a business on Kronprindsens Gade in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

VIPD mug shot of Kahden Daniels, 18, of Estate Bellevue in St. John

The case began on October 22, 2023, when the and business owner reported to police that two of his scooters were unlawfully removed from his business, police said.

Todman and Daniels were arrested Thursday by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau .

“Video surveillance footage and testimonies led to the identification of the two suspects,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

VIPD mug shot of Ja’Fari Sekou O’Marley Todman, 18, of Hospital Ground in St. Thomas

Todman and Daniels were each booked and processed at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex in St. Thomas.

Bail for Todman and Daniels was set at $25,000,00 each. Unable to post bail, they were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Daniels and Todman are scheduled for advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court.

The Virgin Islands Police Department encourages anyone with information about this crime to notify 911 or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211. You may also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Suspect Captured On Video Hitting Man In Head With A Tire Iron At Gas Station

Jan 19, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Two Men Arrested After Stealing Scooters In St. Thomas

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Woman Arrested For Pouring Bleach On Two Females During Heated Argument

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Thomas News

Suspect Captured On Video Hitting Man In Head With A Tire Iron At Gas Station

January 19, 2024 John McCarthy