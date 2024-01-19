Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Dominican native was arrested for cutting a St. Thomas bartender with a switchblade knife after she refused to exchange his sampled beer for a new one.

Willy Gregorio, 48, of Hospital Ground, was arrested at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:00 a.m. on December 30, 2023, when officers were sent to the

Schneider Regional Medical Center to interview a female victim who had been cut

with a knife, according to the VIPD.

“The victim identified her assailant as Willy Gregorio,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The victim was treated for a laceration to the left, upper thigh.”

Investigation revealed that Gregorio came into the Kissary Bar on Gamble Gade and asked if he could “exchange an opened beer for a cold one,” according to Freeman.

“After being turned down, Mr. Gregorio retrieved a switchblade knife and assaulted the victim causing injury,” she said.

