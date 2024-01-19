Virgin Islands Free Press

Man Arrested For Cutting Bartender With Switchblade Knife Over Beer Exchange

John McCarthy

Jan 19, 2024 #Gamble Gade, #Hospital Ground, #Kissary Bar, #Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Dominican native was arrested for cutting a St. Thomas bartender with a switchblade knife after she refused to exchange his sampled beer for a new one.

Willy Gregorio, 48, of Hospital Ground, was arrested at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:00 a.m. on December 30, 2023, when officers were sent to the
Schneider Regional Medical Center to interview a female victim who had been cut
with a knife, according to the VIPD.

“The victim identified her assailant as Willy Gregorio,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The victim was treated for a laceration to the left, upper thigh.”

Investigation revealed that Gregorio came into the Kissary Bar on Gamble Gade and asked if he could “exchange an opened beer for a cold one,” according to Freeman.

“After being turned down, Mr. Gregorio retrieved a switchblade knife and assaulted the victim causing injury,” she said.

The Virgin Islands Police Department urges the community to take a stand against crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911, Detective Yordona LoBlack of
the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211. You
may also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477 and at crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com

By John McCarthy

