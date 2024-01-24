Virgin Islands Free Press

USVI Soccer Federation Learns Management Skills

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 24, 2024 #U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Federation
KINGSHILL — The new leadership of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Federation took part in CONCACAF’s Executive Leadership Program over the weekend at the USVISF’s offices in Estate Bethlehem on St. Croix.

The program is designed to educate newly-elected executives and council members on their roles and responsibilities within the local soccer organization.

Taking part were, front row from left, USVISF St. Thomas vice president John P. deJongh Jr., CONCACAF director of Caribbean member association affairs Horace Reid, USVISF St. Croix vice president Izler Browne, and Howard McIntosh, head of One CONCACAF and Caribbean Projects for CONCACAF.

Back row from left, USVISF FIFA Forward manager and executive assistant Bernetta Browne, USVISF director of football Vinimore Blaine, and USVISF Executive Council members Bowchi Celaire, Kevin Sheppard and Michael Bornn; and Firas Idheileh, the USVISF’s secretary general.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

