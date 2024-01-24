USVI Soccer Federation Learns Management Skills

KINGSHILL — The new leadership of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Federation took part in CONCACAF’s Executive Leadership Program over the weekend at the USVISF’s offices in Estate Bethlehem on St. Croix.

The program is designed to educate newly-elected executives and council members on their roles and responsibilities within the local soccer organization.

Taking part were, front row from left, USVISF St. Thomas vice president John P. deJongh Jr., CONCACAF director of Caribbean member association affairs Horace Reid, USVISF St. Croix vice president Izler Browne, and Howard McIntosh, head of One CONCACAF and Caribbean Projects for CONCACAF.

Back row from left, USVISF FIFA Forward manager and executive assistant Bernetta Browne, USVISF director of football Vinimore Blaine, and USVISF Executive Council members Bowchi Celaire, Kevin Sheppard and Michael Bornn; and Firas Idheileh, the USVISF’s secretary general.