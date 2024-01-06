Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Breaking News Caribbean News Community Affairs Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 6, 2024 #Greek Orthodox Church, #Three King's Day
What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

FREDERIKSTED (AP) — Christians around the world will mark the Feast of the Epiphany today with a series of celebrations that go from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany.

Why is it known with different names?

Some Western Christian churches know the feast day as Three Kings Day. It recalls the visit of three Magi, or wise men, to the infant Jesus, and their sense of wonder at the encounter. It is the 12th day after Christmas and closes the Christmas season.

Eastern traditions call it Theophany, and they focus on the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Orthodox Christians also know it as the Baptism of Christ.

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

What does Epiphany mean?

The Greek word “epiphaneia” means “appearance” or “manifestation,” and it refers to the manifestation of Jesus to the world, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

How is it celebrated?

The day is often celebrated by Catholics in Spain with parades that include decorative floats carrying people dressed as the biblical kings who brought gifts to the infant Jesus. Children in Spain and in some parts of Latin America traditionally unwrap holiday gifts that elsewhere in the world are delivered by Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

Greeks celebrate Epiphany with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country, which is primarily Orthodox.

In Bulgaria, some observers plunge into rivers and lakes to retrieve crucifixes, in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, also known as the Apparition of Christ.

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river. It’s believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

When is it celebrated?

Orthodox Christian churches in Bulgaria, Greece and Romania celebrate the feast on January 6. But for Orthodox Churches in Russia, Serbia and Ukraine that follow the Julian calendar, Epiphany is celebrated on January 19, as their Christmas Eve falls on January 6.

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

What is the origin of Epiphany?

It originated in the Eastern church and originally included a celebration of the birth of Jesus, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, which in its entry says that by the fourth century, the church in Rome began celebrating Epiphany separately on January 6.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

Facebook post from Senator Donna Frett-Gregory of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

At VIFreep Breaking News Caribbean News International News Police News Tourism News

‘Indiana Jones’ Star Christian Oliver & His Daughters Killed In Bequia Plane Crash

Jan 6, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Help Cops Find Jahmesha Bethelmie Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident

Jan 5, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. John News

Husband Dies After Falling Off Roof While Painting

Jan 5, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Caribbean News Community Affairs Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

What is the Feast of the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day?

January 6, 2024 John McCarthy
At VIFreep Breaking News Caribbean News International News Police News Tourism News

‘Indiana Jones’ Star Christian Oliver & His Daughters Killed In Bequia Plane Crash

January 6, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Help Cops Find Jahmesha Bethelmie Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident

January 5, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Police News St. John News

Husband Dies After Falling Off Roof While Painting

January 5, 2024 John McCarthy