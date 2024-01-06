‘Indiana Jones’ Star Christian Oliver & His Daughters Killed In Bequia Plane Crash

KINGSTOWN — ‘Indiana Jones’ star Christian Oliver tragically died along with his two young children after their plane crashed into the sea near Bequia.

He was known for his roles in films like “Speed Racer,” “The Babysitters Club,” “Ready or Not,” and “Valkyrie.”

Oliver and his daughters Madita and Annik were the sole passengers on a small single-engine jet that tragically crashed into the sea on Thursday, December 4th. They were en route to St. Lucia after departing from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

Tragically, during the afternoon flight, the aircraft encountered an unexplained issue, leading to its descent into the ocean one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis shortly after takeoff.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard initiated a rescue effort with the assistance of local fishermen and divers in the vicinity. Regrettably, their endeavors proved unsuccessful.

Ultimately, four bodies were recovered from the wreckage, identified as Oliver, his baby girls, and the pilot, Robert Sachs. The bodies were transported to a mortuary on St. Vincent, where post-mortem examinations will formally ascertain the cause of death.

The police force conveyed condolences to all those adversely affected by this tragic incident. Christian Oliver, hailing from Frankfurt, Germany, portrayed a detective in the enduring German TV drama “Alarm für Cobra 11,” focusing on a team of highway cops.

His extensive list of credits includes appearances in TV and film, such as “Saved By the Bell: The New Class.”

REST IN PEACE: Christian Oliver, 51, of Celle, Germany

Actress Bai Ling paid tribute to Oliver in an Instagram post, revealing their collaboration on a movie titled “Forever Hold Your Peace” and expressing plans to shoot a scene with him. The Chinese-American actress and musician, who took to the social media platform early Friday, partly wrote:

“I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our [director] Nick called me not long ago [to say] that the plane he took had crashed, including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! He was so nice, works so hard and such a brave actor and a beautiful gentle person, we played lovers in this film, just so so so sad ……. And his daughters were so so young …..” –Bai Ling

Oliver shared his girls with his ex-wife, Jessica Mazur. May their souls rest in peace!

Fans Have Taken To Oliver’s Last Post To Share Their Tributes

A look at Oliver’s Instagram page revealed that he had been active just a few days ago. On January 1, the “Master of Death” star shared a New Year’s photo on Instagram showcasing a sunset on a beach.

Across the image, which appeared to have five human silhouettes standing in the sands, was the instruction, “Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best of 2024.” In the caption, he wrote, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 here we come!”

The previously quiet comment section has since become more active since the news of Oliver’s passing surfaced, with many expressing their dismay at the occurrence.

Christian Oliver on Instagram before his untimely passing.

“I am physically ill. This must be a mistake. I just talked to him 2 months ago – someone please make sure this isn’t some terrible mistake,” one supposed insider commented, as another person expressed, “sending my condolences. someone please make sure his wife is ok. sending many prayers her way.”

A third Instagram user penned, “My deepest sympathy to his wife on the unimaginable loss of Husband and two daughters. There are no words,” and a fourth typed, “My condolences to his family and friends. May God cover them all with his loving embrace and beautiful light.”

Tapping into the poetic, this internet citizen declared, “I love you and your girls Christian in any universe where you now exist – the sadness so deep – thank you for everything.”

Alluding to having a person relationship with Oliver asserted, “RIP Christian this is so sad. We had a lot of fun in Los Angeles in the 90’s – this is a terrible tragedy.”

Even podcast host, Josh Trent, admitted, “it feels so surreal, and I can’t imagine the pain that the mother of your children is going through… sending you and the family, my deepest, heartfelt love, and I know there’s nothing that I could say that would assuage the bereavement of those who love you including me.”