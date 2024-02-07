All Public Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) announces that all public schools throughout the territory will remain closed on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions, characterized by heavy rain, strong winds, and low visibility in our region. In light of this, parents and guardians are kindly requested to keep their children at home, prioritizing their safety and well-being.

It is important to emphasize that public-school students should refrain from attending their respective school campuses. Additionally, public-school faculty and staff are also advised not to report to their usual work locations. However, essential school workers such as principals, assistant principals, custodians, and maintenance workers/laborers are required to report to assigned schools at 8:00 am to assess their respective campuses. Additionally, employees at the district and state levels are required to report to work at their normal time to fulfill their usual duties.

Please remain vigilant for further updates concerning public-school operations on Thursday, February 8th. We urge everyone to stay connected through official communication channels, including our website, social media platform, and local news outlets, to stay informed of the latest developments.

We extend our sincere appreciation for your cooperation and understanding during this period of disruption. By working together, we can effectively ensure the safety and well-being of all members within our public-school community.