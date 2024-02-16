Census Bureau releases 2020 Censuses Detailed Data for the USVI

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Census Bureau released 2020 Island Areas Censuses Detailed Cross Tabulations for the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday.

The release includes 95 demographic, social, economic and housing characteristics tables. These characteristics are cross-tabulated by race, Hispanic origin, age, sex, place of birth, educational attainment, labor force status, occupation, industry, and income and earnings. Housing characteristics are cross-tabulated by age of householder, household income in 2019, household size, tenure, units in structure, and year built. This final release of 2020 Island Areas Censuses data include the Island Area and county-equivalent levels of geography.

The following highlights are for the USVI Island Area level of geography.

Demographic Characteristics in 2020

The median age was 45.9 years; males (48.6% of the population) had a median age of 44.8 and females (51.4%) had a median age of 46.9.

The Black or African American alone population, which accounted for almost three-quarters (71.4%) of the total population, had a median age of 44.8, slightly younger than the USVI overall (median age 45.9). The White alone population (13.3%) was much older (median age 51.3), while the Multiracial population, also referred to as the Two or More Races population (7.5%), was slightly younger (median age 45.3).

Among the Black or African American alone population, males (median age 43.6) were younger than females (median age 45.9). The median age among males was also younger for the White alone and Multiracial populations as well.

The Hispanic or Latino population of any race, which accounted for 18.4% of the population, was much younger (median age 40.5) than USVI overall (median age 45.9). Among the Hispanic or Latino population, males (median age 39.6) were younger than females (median age 41.3).

Social Characteristics in 2020

Note: The group quarters population is not included in the table universe.

More than two-thirds (68.5%) of grandparents living with grandchildren under age 18 in households were female.

A higher percentage of younger coresident grandparents in households were female with 87.4% of those ages 30 to 44 compared to 62.2% of those age 65 and over.

Among adults ages 25 to 29, 16.2% of women and 13.6% of men in households were currently married. This pattern was reversed and amplified among adults age 75 and older in households, where 28.3% of women and 58.7% of men were currently married.

Nearly a quarter (22.3%) of people age 25 and over in households had a bachelor’s degree or higher. Educational attainment varied by sex and age: 25.6% of women and 18.4% of men had a bachelor’s degree or higher. People ages 45 to 54 (24.1%) were the most likely to have a bachelor’s degree or higher and those age 65 and over (19.3%) the least likely.

Among people age 18 and over in households, the median earnings in 2019 dollars of those with a bachelor’s degree ($51,886) was more than double the earnings of those with less than a high school degree ($21,436). The median earnings of men with a bachelor’s degree or higher ($60,398) were greater than the median earnings of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher ($50,170).

Among 18- to 24-year-olds in households in the USVI, 21.2% of men and 34.2% of women were enrolled in college or graduate school.

Of the population age 5 and over in households, 69.8% spoke English only. Of those who spoke a language other than English, 70.3% spoke English “very well” and 56.9% spoke Spanish. More than three-quarters (78.0%) of 5- to 17-year-olds in households spoke English only. Of those who spoke a language other than English, 75.4% spoke English “very well” and 67.2% spoke Spanish. Nearly three-quarters (71.9%) of those age 65 and over in households spoke English only. Of those who spoke a language other than English, 76.6% spoke English “very well” and 50.6% spoke Spanish.



Economic Characteristics in 2019

Note: The Island Areas Censuses asked households about their income the previous year (in 2019). The group quarters population is not included in the table universe.

The poverty rate for all people in households for whom poverty status is determined was 22.8%.

The Black or African American alone population in households had a poverty rate of 24.3%, while the White alone population in households had a poverty rate of 11.5%.

The Hispanic or Latino population of any race in households had a poverty rate of 31.4%.

The median income of all households was $40,408.

The median income of households with a Black or African American householder was $41,070 and with a Caribbean householder was $34,988.

Households with a householder 45 to 54 years old had the highest median income ($51,704) of any age group.

The median income of households with a householder born in the USVI was $41,500.

32.4% of households with a householder 15 to 24 years old received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan (SNAP) benefits, compared to 14.7% with a householder age 65 and over.

Among people age 16 and over in the civilian labor force, 90.3% were employed and 9.7% were unemployed.

The unemployment rate of women was 10.1% and of men was 9.3%.

Among workers age 16 and over, 72.7% worked full-time, year-round (35 hours or more per week, 50 to 52 weeks).

Among workers age 16 and over, 40.0% were born outside of the USVI and 60.0% in the USVI.

Housing Characteristics in 2020

Nearly 70% (69.2%) of all housing units were occupied, 47.8% by owners and 52.2% by renters.

In owner-occupied households with only one person, comparing across age groups, those householders ages 15 to 24 made up the smallest share (0.8%) and those age 65 and over the largest share (53.1%).

The median monthly owner cost for households with mortgages whose housing was built in 2019 or 2020 was $1,730, and $351 for households that did not have a mortgage. The median gross rent for households living in units built in 2019 or 2020 was $926.

92.8% of children ages 5 to 17 lived in households with a computer and broadband internet subscription.

The median income of households with a computer and internet subscription ($50,525) was significantly higher than of those without a computer ($17,911).

For more information about 2020 Census products for the Island Areas, visit the 2020 Island Areas Coensuses Press Kit.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 Island Areas Censuses

While the 2020 Island Areas Censuses operation was successful, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the quality of the collected data on detailed social, economic and housing characteristics for American Samoa, Guam and the USVI. To ensure the Census Bureau’s high data quality standards are met, adjustments were made to data products reporting population and housing characteristics.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting data collection efforts for group quarters facilities USVI data tables reporting social and economic characteristics do not include the group quarters population in the table universe. As a result, impacted 2020 data tables should not be compared to 2010 and other past census data tables reporting the same characteristics. The Census Bureau advises data users to verify table universes are the same before comparing data across census years. Additional guidance for data users using the Island Area characteristic data is available in the Guidance on Using Data from the 2020 Island Areas Censuses fact sheet.

About 2020 Island Areas Censuses Data Products for the U.S. Virgin Islands

The 2020 Island Areas Censuses provide a wide range of demographic, social, economic and housing information to meet the U.S. Island Areas’ data needs. Census Bureau surveys, such as the American Community Survey (ACS), are not conducted in the Island Areas. Therefore, the Census Bureau used a long-form census questionnaire in the 2020 Census similar to the ACS questionnaire used in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Census Bureau previously released population and housing counts, a demographic profile, and the demographic and housing characteristics file for American Samoa from the 2020 Island Areas Censuses. More information is available on the 2020 Island Areas Censuses Data Products webpage.

If you enjoy reading the Virgin Islands Free Press, please send $25.00 via PayPal to [email protected]