Man Beaten, Shot At Jungle Bar Nightclub

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance

for information related to a shooting that occurred in Frenchtown early Sunday morning.

Patrol units responded at 3:00 a.m. to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to investigate a gunshot victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was at the Jungle Bar nightclub when an unknown male started to punch him in the back of his head, knocking him to the ground before several bystanders finally intervened, according to the VIPD.

“Shortly after the altercation, the victim was walking to his vehicle when a black truck drove towards him and opened fire,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “As a result, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot.”

Freeman added that “the victim was able to flee the scene and obtained medical assistance at the hospital.”

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, Emergency services by dialing

911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or

the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD says the public can rest assured that all tips will be kept completely confidential and that contributors will be able to remain anonymous.