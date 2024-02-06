Hazardous Weather and Marine Conditions Begin Today, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — A strong trough will produce periods of moderate to heavy rains through late Wednesday across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The main impacts expected are flash flooding, mudslides, and windy conditions. Meanwhile, the increasing winds and pulses of a long-period northerly swell will spread across the Atlantic waters and Caribbean passages from later today through the weekend.

This will promote rough and hazardous seas for small craft operators and life-threatening rip currents for beachgoers from the northwest to northeast coastlines of the islands.

Potential Risks and Impacts

Weather: The potential for flooding rains will remain high through Wednesday. Total rainfall

accumulations are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches across southern & eastern PR and 2 to 4

inches across the USVI. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding, mudslides, and

rapid river rises. Windy conditions today.

Marine: South winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots today. Seas building between 8 and

10 feet on Thursday and Friday. Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected for the Atlantic

waters and passages from this afternoon through the weekend.

Surf Zone: Life-threatening rip currents from Wednesday through Sunday across the north-facing

beaches of the islands. High Surf Advisory conditions from late in the workweek through the

weekend. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to large breaking waves and minor beach erosion on vulnerable beaches.