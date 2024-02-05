Theron Thomas of St. Thomas Wins 2024 Grammy For Songwriter of Year

LOS ANGELES — Big up congratulations are in order for Theron Thomas for winning Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) at the 66th Grammy Awards in California on Sunday night.

Native St. Thomian Thomas was nominated alongside Edgar, Barrera, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shane McAnally, and Justin Tranter.

No stranger to being nominated for Grammy Awards, Thomas expressed his gratitude for his family and friends during his acceptance speech. “This award is for my fatha. I lose my fatha three years ago to cancer. My fatha tell me when I was nine years old, Theron, you’re gonna with a Grammy and here’s to show, my fatha was never a liar, the greatest man that ever lived,” he said.

In an interview last year, the singer/songwriter expressed how he wanted to be nominated in this category.

“This year is the first year they have songwriter of the year, and I really really was looking forward to being nominated to be a part of history, but I wasn’t,” he said at the time. Well, the second time is a charm as he is the second winner in this category. The first being Tobias Jesso Jr., who won the award at last year’s ceremony.

Thomas is also a part of the well-known group R. City along with his brother, Timothy Thomas, and best known for their hit, Billboard Hot 100-charting “Locked Away.” More recently, they have released their new album that celebrates their native roots in the Virgin Islands.

R. City is no stranger to the music industry and expects to continue to make Virgin Islanders proud.

“Let me tell ayo something I am from a small island, 32 square miles, I moved to the states with 35 dollars when I was 18, and I said I was going to make it in music,” said Thomas during his acceptance speech.