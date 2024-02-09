Marine Conditions ‘Deteriorating’ Due To Swell

SAN JUAN — Marine and coastal conditions are deteriorating due to a northwesterly swell and moderate to locally fresh northeast winds, the National Weather Service said.

Conditions will remain hazardous for small craft and life-threatening for beachgoers through early next week. For land areas, breezy conditions are likely, according to the NWS.

Pulses of a long-period northerly swell spreading across the region and prevailing moderate to

locally fresh northeast winds will promote choppy and hazardous seas for small craft operators and

life-threatening rip currents for beachgoers through early next week. Over land areas, breezy conditions are likely. Isolated to scattered shower activity is possible.

Potential Risks and Impacts

Marine: Pulses of a northerly swell at 10-12 seconds and northeast winds at 10 to 20 knots, with gusts

up to 25 knots. Seas are building between 8 and 10 feet, with occasional seas up to 11 feet, through at

least Monday. As a result, Small Craft Advisories are in effect for the nearshore and offshore Atlantic

waters, coastal waters of western Puerto Rico, and the Mona Passage.

Surf Zone: Life-threatening rip current conditions across the north- and west-facing beaches through at least Tuesday. High Surf Advisory conditions due to large breaking waves up to 10-14 feet through at least this evening. As a result, dangerous swimming conditions and minor beach erosion across vulnerable beaches are likely.

Weather: The risk of excessive rainfall is low, while there is a limited risk of wind hazards across coastal areas. Isolated to scattered shower activity is likely, particularly at nighttime across windward areas. Breezy conditions, with winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts, could result in the downing of tree limbs and the displacement of unsecured items.