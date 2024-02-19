Mateo Morrison launches new book: ‘Pablo Neruda and the Dominican Republic’

SANTO DOMINGO — The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), in collaboration with the Cultural Spaces Foundation and the Urban Tertulia, launched the book “Pablo Neruda and the Dominican Republic” by acclaimed poet Mateo Morrison, recipient of the National Literature Prize. The book presentation took place at Bar Juan Lockward of the National Theater on last Monday, the 12th, at 7 pm.

The unveiling of this literary work was overseen by the distinguished intellectual and fellow National Literature Prize laureate, José Mármol. The event was skillfully conducted by Yulissa Alvarez Caro, the coordinator of the Urban Tertulia.

The inauguration commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Gerardo Roa, the dean of the Faculty of Humanities at UASD. The university had a significant connection to the book, as it sponsored the Pablo Neruda International Writers’ Meeting four decades ago, serving as a pivotal source of inspiration for the circulated work.

