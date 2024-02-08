Classes Are Back In Session For All Public Schools In St. Thomas-St. John

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) provides public-school updates effective today, Thursday, February 8, 2024.

It is important for the public to note that weather conditions can potentially change overnight. Parents, guardians, and students are asked to please stay vigilant regarding any new information that may be shared through official VIDE and media channels in the morning.

St. Thomas-St. John District- Effective Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Regular School Operations – all public schools in the St. Thomas-St. John District will operate on their regular schedules.

St. Croix District- Effective Thursday, February 8, 2024

Regular School Operations – the following schools will operate on their regular schedules:

PreK-6: Ricardo Richards, Lew Muckle, and Claude O. Markoe

PreK-8: Juanita Gardine

St. Croix Educational Complex High School

Virtual Learning – due to the impact caused by adverse weather conditions andto ensure the continuity of education, the following public-school sites will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Teachers will provide instructional links through the Parent Portal and via student emails to facilitate virtual learning. Following campus assessments, an update will be provided regarding the return to in-person learning at these school sites.

Alfredo Andrews PreK-6

Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8

Eulalie Rivera PreK-8

St. Croix Central High School

John H. Woodson Jr. High School – virtual instruction from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 8th and Friday, February 9th to allow teachers to prepare classrooms for the first day back on campus on February 12, 2024.

Virtual Family Meeting (parents and students) – February 8, 2024, at 6:00 pm via Zoom.

The VIDE urges all members of the school community to stay informed and exercise caution during this period of inclement weather.