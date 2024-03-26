Bryan boondoggle includes Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

BRIDGETOWN — Governor Albert Bryan is set to travel to Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines in a bid to build closer ties and collaborative efforts across key sectors.

The governor’s trip was announced by Government House Communications Director Richard Motta during the weekly media briefing.

“Governor Bryan’s visit is a proactive step towards enhancing our regional engagement and building beneficial partnerships,” Motta said. “We anticipate this trip will lead to strengthened relationships and new initiatives that will positively impact the Virgin Islands and our neighbors.”

In Barbados, Motta said Bryan will explore avenues for collaboration in education and sustainable development.

He is scheduled to visit Ross University and will tour the Rock Hard Cement Plant and local construction projects to learn about Barbados’ sustainable construction practices.

Over in St Vincent, Bryan will meet with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the Ministers of Finance, Tourism, and Economic Development to explore opportunities for mutual economic growth and development.

He will also visit agricultural and fisheries sites to gather insights into boosting the Territory’s food security and growth.

The governor is expected to be out of the territory from March 25 to April 1.

During his absence, Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach will be the acting governor.