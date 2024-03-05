Caribbean hors d’oeuvres should whet fans’ appetite

BRIDGETOWN (Reuters) — For a supposedly cricket-worshipping people, the West Indians have taken their time to join the World Cup party which has arrived on their shores.

The week’s warm-up matches have, almost without exception, been lukewarm and rather predictable affairs played out before audiences which could be counted in tens rather than thousands or even hundreds.

For the Indian team whose every step back home is followed by dozens of die-hard faithfuls behind them, the lack of interest must have been particularly disconcerting as if they had collectively forgotten their deodorants and breath-fresheners.

Tournament organisers have, however, been quick to downplay suggestions around the islands of apathy with the message: “Just wait until Friday.”

Friday has now arrived and with it some mouth-watering “warms-ups” headlining with the oldest, grandest fixture of them all — Australia v England on St Vincent.

There is a pretty impressive supporting cast including hosts West Indies against India in Jamaica Trelawny, Pakistan versus South Africa in Trinidad and Tobago and New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the 3Ws Stadium in Barbados.

It is a line-up to whet the appetite of all but the thoroughly disinterested which traditionally West Indies have been anything but. If they do not come out to watch these, then the World Cup really is in trouble.

MAIN COURSE

All week, the “Big Eight” in action on Friday have done their best to talk up the day’s action which will be the final serious test for them all before Sunday’s opening ceremony in Jamaica followed by the first match today.

The problem, as Australian captain Ricky Ponting pointed out this week, is that the need for a timely morale-boosting win must be counter-balanced by a desire not to gorge on the hors d’oeuvres before the main course is served.

Accordingly, he still plans to experiment with his bowling attack and hinted that as many as eight of his 13-man line-up could be given the ball.

Others such as Sri Lanka and India will simply wish to fine tune their preparations after convincing wins in their first matches.

None, though, will want their final work-outs upset by a defeat which, as New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming conceded after their surprise warm-up beating by Bangladesh, may serve as a wake-up call but would hardly be a welcome one.

By JON BRAMLEY/Reuters

