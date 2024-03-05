Man found with cocaine in car after running from police

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on Friday after police found cocaine amongst other drugs in his possession.

Jeveon D. Trotman, 24, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and reckless endangerment, according to the VIPD.

The case began at 6:13 p.m. on March 1, when patrol officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota on Turpentine Run Road near the Bovoni Bridge intersection due to no registration sticker, no visible front license plate and a violation of tint past the AS1 line on the front windshield of the vehicle, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Jeveon D. Trotman, 24, of St. Thomas

“Officers immediately turned on their lights alerting the operator of the vehicle to stop. The

driver, however, began speeding and overtook three vehicles while traveling in the opposite

lane,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The vehicles traveling in the eastbound lane were forced to maneuver abruptly to avoid collision.”

Officers continued to pursue Trotman’s vehicle until he came to a stop in the area of Estate

Mariendahl, according to Freeman.

Trotman then provided identification and exited his vehicle upon instructions to do so.

“When Trotman exited his vehicle, he was patted down for officer safety,” the VIPD spokeswoman said. “During the traffic stop, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

During the vehicle inspection, officers discovered a brown paper bag in the glove box containing individual packed clear bags with a white powdery substance, which a test kit revealed tested positive for cocaine, according to police.

Trotman was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed. His bail was set at $45,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail. Trotman will be held there until his advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.